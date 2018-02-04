2 killed, dozens hurt in crash involving Amtrak train, freight train in South Carolina

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.
Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.
The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.More >>
The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.More >>
Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.More >>
Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.More >>
New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.More >>
New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>
One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.More >>
One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.More >>
Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.More >>
Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.More >>
Hope's Closet provides clothing, shoes, diapers, car seats and much more at no cost to foster families.More >>
Hope's Closet provides clothing, shoes, diapers, car seats and much more at no cost to foster families.More >>