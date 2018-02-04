2 killed, dozens hurt in crash involving Amtrak train, freight train in South Carolina

Hope's Closet provides clothing, shoes, diapers, car seats and much more at no cost to foster families.

Hope's Closet hoping to help more foster families with newly opened store

Officers responded to the intersection of Derby Avenue and Carey Avenue near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane on a narcotics investigation.

LMPD detective shot in the head, suspect killed amid narcotics investigation in Buechel neighborhood

One man was shot and killed Friday night in south Louisville.

17-year-old boy shot and killed off Preston Highway in south Louisville

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | 'Restructuring' or 'retaliation,' the latest flashpoint between Tom Jurich, U of L

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

BOZICH | Is Damon Bailey's scoring record out of Romeo Langford's reach? Stay tuned

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

Family of 18-year-old girl shot and killed on Grand Avenue pleads for answers

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

UPDATE: First class of women welders graduates from Indiana prison program

(CNN) -- Two people were killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train headed to Miami early Sunday in South Carolina, authorities said.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 70 people were wounded, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said.

They suffered injuries ranging from scratches to broken bones, Cahill added.

Amtrak Train 91 collided with a CSX freight train at about 2:35 a.m. in Cayce. The lead engine and some passenger cars derailed, Amtrak said in a statement.

The train was traveling between New York and Miami, and had 139 passengers and eight crew members, it added.

All passengers were evacuated off the train Sunday morning, Cahill said.

This is the latest incident involving an Amtrak train in the past few weeks.

In December, an Amtrak train derailed near DuPont in Washington state and hurtled off an overpass onto Interstate 5, killing three people and injuring dozens. The Amtrak engineer on that train told investigators he mistook a signal and braked moments before the deadly crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Last week, an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck near Charlottesville, Virginia. Investigators looking into the crash are focusing on the actions of the driver of a truck, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.