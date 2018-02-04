Amtrak, CSX train collision in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, over 100 injured, officials say

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park damaging some benches and equipment. The donation is expected to be used to make the park look as good as new.

Former U of L player donates to improve Louisville park after crash sends 3 kids to hospital

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.

Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

(FOX NEWS) -- Two Amtrak personnel were killed and over 100 others were injured when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday just outside the capital of South Carolina, officials said.

The governor of South Carolina said the two people killed in the crash were Amtrak personnel and 116 people were taken to area hospitals.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Amtrak 91 was traveling from New York to Miami when it collided with the CSX train in Cayce around 2:35 a.m.

"We have anywhere from scratches and bumps to more severe broken bones," Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill told reporters.

Amtrak said in a statement the train's lead engine derailed, as did some passenger cars that was carrying eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board. TV footage from the crash scene showed the aftermath of the collision, with the Amtrak engine on its side and its front crumpled.

"We've been to the scene and I would ask this is a Sunday, everyone go to church and say a prayer for these people involved," he told reporters.

Hospital officials told Fox News they have received nearly 90 patients from the crash, but most of which have been discharged already. Lexington Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Wilson said the facility received 27 patients from the crash, all of which had "minor injuries" and since been discharged.

A spokesperson from Palmetto Health said they received 62 patients as a result of the crash at three of their facilities. The health care network said there are two patients that are expected to be admitted, but most are expected to be released after they are evaluated and treated.

"The thoughts of all our team members are with the family and friends of those injured in this accident," Palmetto Health spokesperson Tammie Epps said. "Palmetto Health is coordinating with local authorities, Amtrak and the American Red Cross to assist these families in any way possible."

No immediate information was available about the CSX train, but SCMED Public Information Officer Derrec Becker told reporters that officials are working to secure a fuel leak that resulted from the spill.

As of now, 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled and crews are trying to secure the leak, according to Becker.

"There is no danger to anyone in the nearby area of Lexington County," Becker told "FOX & friends Weekend."

The crash happened near a stretch of tracks by a rail yard about 10 miles south of Columbia, where several track spurs split off for freight cars to be unloaded.

Authorities said they haven't determined if both trains were moving or if the Amtrak train was diverted on to a side track.

Amtrak said that anyone with questions regarding passengers on the train can contact them at 1-800-523-9101.

South Carolina's Red Cross chapter tweeted that emergency responders were at the scene. The people who weren't hurt were taken in patrol cars to a shelter, Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick said.

"We know they are shaken up quite a bit. We know this is like nothing else they have ever been through. So we wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather - get them to a warm place," Myrick said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching a "Go Team" to investigate the deadly crash.

President Trump was briefed on the train accident and is receiving regular updates, according to Deputy White House Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident," Walters added.

This is the third Amtrak crash since December. On Dec. 18, an Amtrak train derailed in Washington state, killing three people and injuring dozens more. Just last week, one person in a truck died when an Amtrak crash carrying Republican members of Congress struck the vehicle at a crossing. Two other people in the vehicle were severely injured.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.