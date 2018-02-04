Amtrak, CSX train collision in South Carolina leaves 2 dead, over 100 injured, officials say

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.
The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.More >>
Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?More >>
A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.More >>
Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>
In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park damaging some benches and equipment. The donation is expected to be used to make the park look as good as new.More >>
New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.More >>
