Naked driver slams into Florida daycare center, flips car, police say

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park damaging some benches and equipment. The donation is expected to be used to make the park look as good as new.

Former U of L player donates to improve Louisville park after crash sends 3 kids to hospital

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | 'Restructuring' or 'retaliation,' the latest flashpoint between Tom Jurich, U of L

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.

Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

Family of 18-year-old girl shot and killed on Grand Avenue pleads for answers

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

(FOX NEWS) -- A naked driver crashed into a daycare center, hit a tree, rolled her car, then had to be subdued by police with a stun gun, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Malina Churchill, 44, allegedly crashed into the Stay-n-Play Day Care Center in Putnam County, Fla., on Thursday night, Fox 30 reported.

Becky Cox, owner of the business, told the station she received a call from her alarm company, notifying her that a “burglary” was in process. One of her employees who lives near the daycare center went to investigate and told Cox “the wall’s gone.”

After crashing into the daycare center, the driver hit a palm tree about 4 miles away and flipped the car, witnesses told the station.

As the suspect exited the car, she was reportedly naked, and had to be subdued with a stun gun. She was then intubated and transported to a local hospital.

The daycare center was closed Friday so workers could clean up the mess. Churchill faces multiple charges when she is released from the hospital, authorities said.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.