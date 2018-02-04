Lost dog reunited with Pennsylvania family after 10 years

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

New Albany's all-American Romeo Langford has averaged nearly 46 points his last four games, positioning himself for a push for Damon Bailey's Indiana high scoring record.

In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park damaging some benches and equipment. The donation is expected to be used to make the park look as good as new.

In January, a vehicle crashed into the playground at William Harrison Park damaging some benches and equipment. The donation is expected to be used to make the park look as good as new.

Former U of L player donates to improve Louisville park after crash sends 3 kids to hospital

Former U of L player donates to improve Louisville park after crash sends 3 kids to hospital

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | 'Restructuring' or 'retaliation,' the latest flashpoint between Tom Jurich, U of L

CRAWFORD | 'Restructuring' or 'retaliation,' the latest flashpoint between Tom Jurich, U of L

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Louisville couldn't stop Florida State in the second half, and couldn't get in sync offensively to lose its first ACC home game this season, 80-76 to Florida State on Saturday.

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ray Spalding can't bear to watch as he spends the final four minutes of Saturday's loss on the bench with a sprained ankle. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.

A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.

Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?

Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

Family of 18-year-old girl shot and killed on Grand Avenue pleads for answers

Family of 18-year-old girl shot and killed on Grand Avenue pleads for answers

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

(FOX NEWS) -- Even a dog with a microchip can go missing for a long time. But even a dog that’s missing for a long time can end up back home where she belongs.

That’s what a Pennsylvania family learned recently when they recovered their black Labrador mix, Abby, who had run away 10 years ago from the family’s home in Apollo, about 33 miles east of Pittsburgh.

After some time went by, Debra Suierveld and her family assumed Abby had died. But on Jan. 27 Suierveld received word that someone had found their dog.

Abby showed up on George Speiring's front porch in Lower Burrell, 10 miles west of Apollo. Speiring contacted Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, which discovered the dog's microchip and was able to contact Suierveld.

Someone had taken good care of Abby over the years. The dog was in great health and still remembered some things the family taught her, Suierveld said.

"She would lie on the floor and cross her paws, and she remembers my daughter's commands, and she remembers the commands I taught her," Suierveld told KDKA-TV.

Suierveld called her 22-year-old daughter, who is a student at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, to share the news.

It feels like a part of my kids' childhood is back, part of our family is back. It's pretty awesome." - Debra Suierveld, owner of Abby

“She cried,” Suierveld told the Tribune-Review.

Suierveld's family has planned a reunion dinner for Sunday to welcome Abby back.

"It feels like a part of my kids' childhood is back, part of our family is back," Suierveld said. "It's pretty awesome."

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.