OFFICIALS: Louisville man admitted he 'intentionally' set fire at apartment building

Joshua Gregory (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Joshua Gregory (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Arson officials say a man admitted he intentionally set a fire at his apartment building.

Joshua Gregory, 22, was arrested Saturday at his home in the 100 block of Blue Creek Court, near Blue Lick Road.

According to an arrest report, Gregory allegedly started the fire by placing a blanket on a stove top and turning on the burners.

Officials say Gregory's admission was recorded on a police officer's body camera.

Gregory is charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond.

