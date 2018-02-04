Colts player among 2 killed by suspected drunk driver in Indianapolis

While standing outside the car, Monroe and Jackson were hit by a Ford F-150 when it drove onto the emergency shoulder, throwing one of the victims into the center lane of I-70. (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis Colts player was among two people killed when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-70 in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper discovered the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.

Early investigation revealed a 2018 Lincoln, driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana, was stopped on the side of I-70, police said.

Police believe Monroe was a ride sharing operator, and was transporting a passenger when they became ill, prompting Monroe to stop on the side of the road.

Monroe exited the vehicle to assist his passenger, identified as 26-year-old Edwin Jackson from Atlanta, Georgia.

While standing outside the car, Monroe and Jackson were hit by a Ford F-150 when it drove onto the emergency shoulder. According to police, one of them was thrown into the center lane of I-70.

Police said before any 911 calls were received, Trooper Ty Mays was driving through the area when he noticed the vehicle in front of him make a sudden move to the left. Mays saw the wreck on the side of the road, and as he put on his emergency lights and attempted to pull over, he hit the victim that had been thrown into the center lane of I-70.

Both Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indianapolis Colts later tweeted "It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of our own ..." along with a photo of the linebacker:

The driver of the Ford F-150 identified himself as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, but fled the scene on foot. Trooper Mays later apprehended him on the ramp to Holt Road.

Police said they believed Gonsales was intoxicated and driving without a license. He was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail where a toxicology test was given. The results of that test are unknown at this time.

