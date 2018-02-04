Police say Indiana meth lab seizures dropped sharply in 2017

Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.

Mark Jurich and Vince Tyra at the Louisville-Wake Forest football game on Oct. 28. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | 'Restructuring' or 'retaliation,' the latest flashpoint between Tom Jurich, U of L

Eric Crawford examines the challenges of the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion, in the light of a WDRB Sunday Edition story about the expansion.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.

Another 2,000 Kentuckians could lose disability benefits because of fraud investigation into attorney Eric Conn

A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.

Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?

Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.

Family of 18-year-old girl shot and killed on Grand Avenue pleads for answers

State laws have cracked down on the availability of pseudophedrine, a cold medicine that's a major ingredient in homegrown meth.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- State police say the number of methamphetamine labs found in Indiana dropped by more than half last year.

The agency says police reported 371 meth labs around the state during 2017, down from the 943 found in 2016. The total for last year is about one-fifth of the 1,808 meth lab incidents around Indiana during 2013, when the state topped the country in such reported seizures.

But state police say some of the meth lab drop is because of the increased flow of meth into the U.S. from other countries and a growth in heroin abuse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.