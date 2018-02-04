Former jailer in Kentucky pleads guilty to inmate assault

Three other former deputies have been convicted of inmate assaults at the same jail.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A former deputy jailer in Kentucky has pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting an inmate.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jarrod Allen Lucas entered the plea Friday in federal court in Lexington.

Prosecutors say Lucas acknowledged kicking an inmate at the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard in October 2011. Lucas says he was present when another guard, Damon Hickman, punched the inmate in the head. The punch broke Hickman's hand and caused the inmate's ear to bleed.

Lucas faces up to a year in prison. Sentencing has been set for May 1.

Hickman was sentenced in November to more than 10 years in federal prison in a 2013 beating death of another inmate at the jail.

Three other former deputies have been convicted of inmate assaults at the jail.

