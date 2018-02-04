2 Indiana women killed when Humvee plunges into river

The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.More >>
The shooting was first reported Friday around 12:15 p.m. The girl's mother, Lashonda Whitfield, had a message for the person who pulled the trigger.More >>
Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.
Ten soon to be released inmates at Madison Correctional Facility graduated from a newly created welding program. The partnership teaches the women everything they need to know to get good paying, in-demand jobs once they're released.
Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?More >>
Louisville home football game attendance fell sharply last year, even as a $63 million expansion of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium is underway. Was the project needed?More >>
A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.More >>
A Louisville man prides himself on serving as a watchful eye over Kentuckiana is getting noticed. Within the last few years, his hobby turned side business is getting him noticed.More >>
Disability payments will continue throughout the re-determination process.More >>
Disability payments will continue throughout the re-determination process.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.More >>
Eric Crawford examines the challenges of the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion, in the light of a WDRB Sunday Edition story about the expansion.More >>
Eric Crawford examines the challenges of the Papa John's Cardinal Stadium expansion, in the light of a WDRB Sunday Edition story about the expansion.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>
Eric Crawford runs through recent events at the University of Louisville, and where the department stands after several departures and dismissals.More >>