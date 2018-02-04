2 Indiana women killed when Humvee plunges into river - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Indiana women killed when Humvee plunges into river

OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) -- State police say two southwestern Indiana women died when a military Humvee they were riding in with their husbands crashed into the Wabash River.

Divers found the bodies of 33-year-old Breezie Mason and 32-year-old Meaghan Meeks when they pulled the vehicle to the surface Sunday morning.

Both women lived in the Knox County community of Oaktown.

Police say Mason's 34-year-old husband, Kyle Mason, was driving the Humvee when it drove off an embankment and into the river about 1 a.m. Sunday as the group was four-wheeling in a field.

Kyle Mason and 33-year-old Cody Meeks managed to get out of the vehicle and swim to the shore, but their wives were trapped in the submerged vehicle.

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths and autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

