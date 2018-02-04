Police arrest 10 people after hundreds of needles found in India - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest 10 people after hundreds of needles found in Indiana home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 10 people are facing charges after more than 100 needles were found inside an Indiana home.

Police went to a home in Lafayette on Tuesday as part of a search for a missing man wanted on a warrant. When they got inside, they say they found 124 needles, believed to be from the county needle exchange program.

10 people were arrested, including Roger Johnson who lives in the home.

Within the past five years, police have been called to the home more than 100 times. 

Neighbors have started a petition trying to force the owners to make Johnson move out. 

"It's a nice little working class neighborhood, with good people, you know, just wanting to get along with our lives and be good to each other and we have to live next to this garbage," neighbor Nate Cushman said. 

The mayor of the city said it's against the law to evict the people living there under these circumstances. 

