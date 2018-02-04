Kentucky legislature to consider another marijuana legalization bill

Police went to a home in Lafayette on Tuesday as part of a search for a missing man wanted on a warrant. When they got inside, they say they found 124 needles, believed to be from the county needle exchange program.

Senate bill 188, filed last week, would allow for medical marijuana use in the Commonwealth.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Another bill has been filed in the Kentucky legislature that would bring about some form of legalized marijuana.

A similar measure, championed by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, is also trying to make its way through the House of Representatives.

“There are too many to count ... Kentuckians are begging for an alternative to opioids and prescriptions,” she said. "The natural remedy is what they are asking for.”

The Senate version, filed by Republican Steve West, aims at creating regulations for medical cannabis’ “cultivation, production, processing, distribution and sale.”

Longtime marijuana advocate Dan Seum, a Republican, is a sponsor of the bill.

“Thirty states in the United States have legalized cannabis in one form or another,” Seum said. “All of Canada has legalized cannabis. Are we going to be smart too late again?”

Several other bills have been filed regarding marijuana already this session, all aimed at creating additional revenue streams for the Commonwealth.

One, sponsored by Seum, would legalize recreational use. Another clears the way for more use of CBD oil and another would increase research of marijuana uses.

Any bill would have to be voted on and passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives and then signed by Governor Matt Bevin.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.