Eagles win first Superbowl

LACETT | Eagles win first Superbowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Philadelphia Eagles have won their first Super Bowl.

Led by back up quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles stunned perennial powerhouse New England 41-33, denying Patriots quarterback Tom Brady his sixth Super Bowl win.

Foles was cool under pressure, leading Philadelphia to the go ahead score with a 11 yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 left in the game. .

Foles finished the game 373 yards on 28-43  passing with 3 touchdowns. He had one lone interception.  

