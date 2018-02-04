LACETT | Eagles win first Superbowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Philadelphia Eagles have won their first Super Bowl.
Led by back up quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles stunned perennial powerhouse New England 41-33, denying Patriots quarterback Tom Brady his sixth Super Bowl win.
Foles was cool under pressure, leading Philadelphia to the go ahead score with a 11 yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 left in the game. .
Foles finished the game 373 yards on 28-43 passing with 3 touchdowns. He had one lone interception.
