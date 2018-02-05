Teen arrested after Fern Creek High School student's shooting death

Police investigate after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death in the 3200 block of East Indian Trail on Feb. 2, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.

Police say the suspect was arrested after another 17-year-old was shot and killed Feb. 2 in the 3200 block of East Indian Trail near Preston Highway. The suspect's identity has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Family members have identified the victim as 17-year-old KenDell Smith. They say Smith was a junior at Fern Creek High School, and that his family had recently moved from Chicago to escape the violence.

"His mother came here to get away from Chicago, because (he) had been shot in Chicago," said Angela Smith-Ward, Smith's cousin. "I'm so sick ... But what can we do? We can't do nothing but live our life. All we can do is raise our kids the best we can."

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting.

Previous:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.