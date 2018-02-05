Kentucky State Police apologizes for anti-DUI Super Bowl tweet t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police apologizes for anti-DUI Super Bowl tweet that referenced prison rape

The Kentucky State Police Department has apologized for a Super Bowl tweet that referenced prison rape.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky State Police Department has apologized for a Super Bowl-themed tweet aimed at discouraging drunken driving that referenced prison rape.

News outlets report the official state police account tweeted "Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink & drive ... your tight-end may end up in jail!" on Sunday night, accompanying the post with a gif of a dropped soap on a rope. Gronkowski is a tight end for the New England Patriots, who eventually lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The tweet, which remained up for nearly two hours, drew condemnation from Kentucky's Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who called for an apology.

The agency later posted a statement , saying "making light of sexual assault is never acceptable," and apologized especially "to the victims of these heinous crimes."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

