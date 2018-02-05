Elizabethtown Police investigating after man found shot to death near Hardin Memorial Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Sunday night.

According to a police spokesman, officers were called to the 300 block of Diecks Drive near Hardin Memorial Hospital after reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground in a parking lot. Police say he died from apparent gunshot wounds.

No further details are available at this time. Homicide detectives are investigating.

