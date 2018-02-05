UPDATE: Elizabethtown Police identify victim, looking for suspect in fatal shooting near Hardin Memorial Hospital

Police say a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Charles Roberson Jr. on charges of murder and wanton endangerment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death late Sunday night.

Police say a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Charles Roberson Jr. on charges of murder and wanton endangerment.

The victim who was killed has been identified as 20-year-old Xedric McNeil.

According to a police spokesman, officers were called to the 300 block of Diecks Drive near Hardin Memorial Hospital after reports of multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found McNeil on the ground in a parking lot. Police say he died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on Roberson's whereabouts is asked to call Elizabethtown Police at 270-765-4125 or Hardin County Crimestoppers at 800-597-8123.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.