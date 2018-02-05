Sentencing hearing continues for Lloyd Hammond despite request f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sentencing hearing continues for Lloyd Hammond despite request for mistrial

Shaheed Al-Uq'dah was supposed to testify in the trial of Lloyd Hammond, but couldn't be found. He was arrested on Feb. 3. Shaheed Al-Uq'dah was supposed to testify in the trial of Lloyd Hammond, but couldn't be found. He was arrested on Feb. 3.
Shaheed Al-Uq'dah, a key witness in the Lloyd Hammond murder trial couldn't be located, but video of previous testimony was played for jurors. Shaheed Al-Uq'dah, a key witness in the Lloyd Hammond murder trial couldn't be located, but video of previous testimony was played for jurors.
Lloyd Hammond during a court appearance in Louisville, Ky. Lloyd Hammond during a court appearance in Louisville, Ky.
Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers were killed in 2006. Terrell Cherry and William Sawyers were killed in 2006.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys for convicted murderer Lloyd Hammond asked for a mistrial Monday after a key witness who couldn't be found in time to testify on behalf of the prosecution was arrested over the weekend. 

Shaheed Al-Uq'dah had taken a plea deal in another case in exchange for his testimony in Hammond's trial, but police didn't find him in time to testify and he never showed up in court. Instead, prosecutors played a video of his recorded testimony from several years ago during the trial instead.

Al-Uq'dah was arrested Feb. 3, just hours after Hammond was convicted of several charges in the deaths of William Sawyers and Terrell Cherry in 2006.

Hammond's attorney requested a mistrial, saying they had no chance to cross-examine the witness. 

Judge Audra Eckerle denied that motion, saying the prosecution was not at fault. Once the motion was settled, the jury began hearing testimony from family members of the victims -- as well as from Hammond's fiancee, who described him as a "great father."

Terrell Cherry's mother, Connie Cherry, addressed Hammond, saying her son was just a baby and asking for an apology. "Why didn't you just say 'sorry?'" she asked. 

"Every day I have to drive past his grave on my way to work. I still feel guilty that I couldn't save him or do anything. And the pain hurts so bad."

Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment in the Cherry case.

Jurors began deliberating Hammond's sentence just after 11:30 a.m. He could be sentenced to 20 to 50 years or up to life in prison. 

