BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Posted: Updated:
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Only 34 until Selection Sunday – and Philadelphia has a chance to win another championship. Until then, I have 34 seconds to file this ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 – with three fresh faces.

1. Villanova (22-1) – Seton Hall had the Wildcats squirming Sunday – until the Pirates didn’t.

2. Virginia (22-1) – The Cavaliers’ chances of going unbeaten in the ACC have jumped to nearly 25 percent at Ken Pomeroy.

3. Purdue (23-2) – Big week for Boilers – Ohio State followed by Michigan State.

4. Cincinnati (21-2) – Anybody still missing Bob Huggins? Props to Mick Cronin, a former Louisville assistant.

5. Michigan State (22-3) – The Spartans didn’t look like a Top 5 team in Bloomington. Ask Tom Izzo. He can answer that question.

6. Xavier (21-3) – If the Musketeers win at Butler and Creighton this week, the Number One seed talk will grow.

7. Texas Tech (19-4) – People I trust are convinced this team has Final Four ability.

8. Auburn (21-2) – Auburn has a two-game lead in the SEC is not a sentence I expected to type this season.

9. Kansas (18-5) – If you can lose to Oklahoma State, you can lose to anybody.

10. Duke (19-4) – If you can lose to Boston College and St. John’s, you can really lose to anybody.

11. Saint Mary’s (23-2) – The Gonzaga rematch is this week.

12. Gonzaga (21-4) – The Saint Mary’s rematch is this week.

13. Clemson (19-4) – Hat tip to Brad Brownell.

14. Ohio State (20-5) – Let’s see what the Buckeyes do in Mackey Arena.

15. Tennessee (17-5) – The Volunteers will bring a five-game winning streak to Rupp Arena.

16. Arizona (19-5) – Losing at Washington not a great moment.

17. Rhode Island (19-3) – Former Indiana guard Stanford Robinson is part of this group.

18. Oklahoma (16-6) – Has America solved the Sooners? They’ve lost four of six.

19. North Carolina (17-7) – Tar Heels ended a three-game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh – if you count wins over Pittsburgh.

20. Michigan (19-6) – John Beilein has another dangerous club.

21. Miami (17-5) – Hurricanes delivered a nice road win at Virginia Tech.

22. Washington (17-6) – Syracuse misses Mike Hopkins more than Hopkins misses Syracuse.

23. Wichita State (17-5) – The Shockers have been a bit of a disappointment.

24. Florida State (17-6) – Seminoles have ACC road wins at Virginia Tech and Louisville.

25. West Virginia (17-6) – The Mountaineers have lost five of their last seven – and gave up 93 points to Iowa State.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.