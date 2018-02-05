BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Only 34 until Selection Sunday – and Philadelphia has a chance to win another championship. Until then, I have 34 seconds to file this ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 – with three fresh faces.

1. Villanova (22-1) – Seton Hall had the Wildcats squirming Sunday – until the Pirates didn’t.

2. Virginia (22-1) – The Cavaliers’ chances of going unbeaten in the ACC have jumped to nearly 25 percent at Ken Pomeroy.

3. Purdue (23-2) – Big week for Boilers – Ohio State followed by Michigan State.

4. Cincinnati (21-2) – Anybody still missing Bob Huggins? Props to Mick Cronin, a former Louisville assistant.

5. Michigan State (22-3) – The Spartans didn’t look like a Top 5 team in Bloomington. Ask Tom Izzo. He can answer that question.

6. Xavier (21-3) – If the Musketeers win at Butler and Creighton this week, the Number One seed talk will grow.

7. Texas Tech (19-4) – People I trust are convinced this team has Final Four ability.

8. Auburn (21-2) – Auburn has a two-game lead in the SEC is not a sentence I expected to type this season.

9. Kansas (18-5) – If you can lose to Oklahoma State, you can lose to anybody.

10. Duke (19-4) – If you can lose to Boston College and St. John’s, you can really lose to anybody.

11. Saint Mary’s (23-2) – The Gonzaga rematch is this week.

12. Gonzaga (21-4) – The Saint Mary’s rematch is this week.

13. Clemson (19-4) – Hat tip to Brad Brownell.

14. Ohio State (20-5) – Let’s see what the Buckeyes do in Mackey Arena.

15. Tennessee (17-5) – The Volunteers will bring a five-game winning streak to Rupp Arena.

16. Arizona (19-5) – Losing at Washington not a great moment.

17. Rhode Island (19-3) – Former Indiana guard Stanford Robinson is part of this group.

18. Oklahoma (16-6) – Has America solved the Sooners? They’ve lost four of six.

19. North Carolina (17-7) – Tar Heels ended a three-game losing streak by beating Pittsburgh – if you count wins over Pittsburgh.

20. Michigan (19-6) – John Beilein has another dangerous club.

21. Miami (17-5) – Hurricanes delivered a nice road win at Virginia Tech.

22. Washington (17-6) – Syracuse misses Mike Hopkins more than Hopkins misses Syracuse.

23. Wichita State (17-5) – The Shockers have been a bit of a disappointment.

24. Florida State (17-6) – Seminoles have ACC road wins at Virginia Tech and Louisville.

25. West Virginia (17-6) – The Mountaineers have lost five of their last seven – and gave up 93 points to Iowa State.

