Police find taser, hatchet, pliers, duck tape after Highlands resident reports assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested last week after police say he assaulted his roommate.

According to the arrest report, it happened on Feb. 1. The victim told police 21-year-old Dakota Watts tried to "spray his eyes with Raid" as he was coming back into the home they share in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road home just before 11 p.m.

That's when he says Watts knocked him down and got on top of him, dislocating his right arm.

The victim also told police Watts tried to use a taser on him, but he was able to get away.

An officer sent to the scene reported finding the taser broken on the floor, as well as a hatchet on a counter, several pairs of pliers, handcuffs and several rolls of duck tape on a stove top.

Police later found Watts on Bardstown Road near Eastern Parkway. Police say he admitted to assaulting the victim.

Watts is facing one count of second degree assault.

