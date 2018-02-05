Louisville Metro Police say suspects stabbed female victim after dispute over money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested two people authorities say stabbed a female victim.

Jeffery Quick, 54, and Tonya Schweickert, 43, were arrested Saturday.

According to arrest reports, the victim told police Quick and Schweickert stabbed her because of a dispute over money. The victim described the weapon used as a "kitchen type knife." It was found at Quick and Schweickert's home in the 400 block of East Caldwell, near South Jackson Street.

Schweickert and Quick were acquaintances of the victim, according to police.

Police say Schweickert waived her Miranda rights and stated in an interview that she stabbed the victim.

Officials say the victim said she swung a bat at both Quick and Schweickert and was able to escape before collapsing at a nearby residence.

Quick and Schweickert are charged with first-degree assault. Both are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on $10,000 cash bonds.

