Seneca High School Bowling Team prepares for the Kentucky state

Seneca High School Bowling Team prepares for the Kentucky state tournament



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Seneca High School Bowling Team moves on to the Kentucky state tournament.

The boys team finished runner up to St. Xavier in the regional championship match. They beat Eastern High school in four games and beat Trinity in five games to get to the championship. The team consists of Bryce Frantz, Parker Spencer, Ron Stastny, Anibal Bonet, Ty Elder, Caleb Maddox, Marlon Garcia and Paige Frantz.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Bowling Championships
February 8 & 9
Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville, KY

Click here to look at the full schedule.

