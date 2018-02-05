Man accused in double murder near Bowman Field appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing two people near Bowman Field last month made his first court appearance before a Louisville judge Monday.

Aaron Hernandez, 23, is accused of killing his ex-boyfriend and another man in January. He made his first court appearance on Feb. 5, after being arrested weeks earlier.

Police officers found the bodies of Joshua Rice and David Kandelaki on Jan. 18 inside an apartment building on Abigail Drive near Bowman Field after Kandelaki's wife filed a missing persons report.

Hernandez was arrested in Texas two days after the men were found shot to death. He was extradited back to Louisville -- which is why it has taken several weeks for him to appear in a Louisville courtroom.

Police say Hernandez is Rice's ex-boyfriend.

Court documents show Rice had filed a request for an order of protection against Hernandez about a week before he was killed. He is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Hernandez is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond. He's due in court again in early March.

