Henryville mom pleads guilty in crash that killed her 2 children

The school district says based on what they discovered, they don't believe the student invovled planned to hurt anyone.More >>
Ericka Fouch was charged in September after results from a toxicology test indicated the presence of drugs in her system.More >>
Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.More >>
Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.More >>
Police say a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Charles Roberson Jr. on charges of murder and wanton endangerment.More >>
Officials say the suspect's admission was recorded on a police officer's body camera.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested last week after police say he assaulted his roommate.More >>
Officials say both men were killed when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-70 in Indianapolis.More >>
