Henryville mom pleads guilty in crash that killed her 2 children

Police say Ericka Fouch was high on drugs when she drove her SUV into the path of a train in June of 2017.

Ericka Fouch's 4-year-old son, Wyatt, and 5-year-old daughter, Adalynn, died after the SUV their mother was driving collided with a train in June of 2017.

Ericka Fouch on her way to a court appearance in Clark County.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - A Henryville, Indiana mother has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash with a train that killed her two children last year.

Ericka Fouch pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while driving under influence of a controlled substance and one count of driving without a license during a hearing in Clark Circuit Court in Jeffersonville Monday.

In exchange for her plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Fouch had been under house arrest after posting a $10,000 cash bond. She will remain on home incarceration until she has been formally sentenced. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 8.

She faces up to 24 years in prison.

Police arrested Fouch in September, three months after her two children were killed in the crash with a CSX train in Henryville. Police said it happened June 28 at the crossing on State Road 160 near Pennsylvania Street.

Adalynn Fouch, 5, and Wyatt Fouch, 4, were in the back seat and pronounced dead at the scene. Ericka Fouch was taken to University Hospital and underwent surgery, police said.

Fouch was arrested in September after toxicology results indicated she was under the influence of drugs. Police said her driver's license was suspended.

Investigators examined video from the CSX train that showed the SUV driven by Ericka Fouch did not stop before it hit the train. Video and audio showed the train was blowing its horn, as it approached the flashing railroad intersection, court records said.

After her arrest, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said a blood sample taken at the scene shows Fouch had nordiazepam, amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC in her system. Court documents show she admitted taking drugs an hour before the accident.

