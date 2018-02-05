Indianapolis Colts' Edwin Jackson, another man killed in suspected DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Colts confirm that linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of the two men who died after a suspected drunk driver hit them as they stood outside a car on an Indianapolis highway.

The Colts released a statement on Sunday, saying the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death.

Indiana State Police have identified the other victim as 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana.

Officials say both men were killed when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-70 in Indianapolis.

Authorities say the driver hit the men before dawn on Sunday and attempted to escape on foot, but was quickly arrested. Toxicology results are pending.

Police say the man suspected of hitting the pair, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, was in the country illegally. According to police, Orrego-Savala had previously been deported twice in 2007 and again in 2009. Officials say he was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales and he is a citizen of Guatemala.

Indiana State Police are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala. He is being held at the Marion County Jail. Police say criminal charges are pending.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

