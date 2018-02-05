University of Louisville trustees violated open meetings law with teleconference sessions, AG rules

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.More >>
A new mural at the corner of Jefferson St. Street and Preston Street in downtown Louisville is one of the cities latest instances of vandalism. The mural - located under the I-65 interstate – is nearly 9 ft tall and 30 feet long.More >>
Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.More >>
The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?More >>
Police went to a home in Lafayette on Tuesday as part of a search for a missing man wanted on a warrant. When they got inside, they say they found 124 needles, believed to be from the county needle exchange program.More >>
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.More >>
Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.More >>
The Senate version, filed by Republican Steve West, aims at creating regulations for medical cannabis’ “cultivation, production, processing, distribution and sale.”More >>
Attorney General Andy Beshear's decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Developers of the project, led by the owners of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club, are seeking a zoning change this week that would give them more flexibility for a variety of tenants on 32 acres near Campbell and Adams streets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana took in and evenly split $80 million in 2017, exceeding projections of about $75.6 million in part due to more traffic than expected, according to Kentucky and Indiana toll officials.More >>
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority voted Thursday to let a state-chosen consultant evaluate the Butchertown stadium district’s tax increment financing proposal – a key part of paying for the $193.1 million project.More >>
The property owners claim the city violated their equal protection rights under the Constitution’s fourteenth amendment “by discriminating against them in favor of a private developer.” They claim they were threatened with fines while the developers weren’t – even both owned houses subject to inspections..More >>
New West LLC, which Kentucky hired on behalf of both states in 2014, owes $17,000 and interest to In.Mode Marketing of Louisville for managing RiverLink social media, In.Mode alleges in court documents.More >>
Lawmakers have filed several bills meant to clarify who can take cannabidiol, or CBD, oil and whether stores can sell it. As it stands now, its use is limited to epileptics on a state registry who must show that other treatments aren’t effective.More >>
