University of Louisville trustees violated open meetings law with teleconference sessions, AG rules

The Senate version, filed by Republican Steve West, aims at creating regulations for medical cannabis’ “cultivation, production, processing, distribution and sale.”

The Senate version, filed by Republican Steve West, aims at creating regulations for medical cannabis’ “cultivation, production, processing, distribution and sale.”

Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.

Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.

Police went to a home in Lafayette on Tuesday as part of a search for a missing man wanted on a warrant. When they got inside, they say they found 124 needles, believed to be from the county needle exchange program.

Police went to a home in Lafayette on Tuesday as part of a search for a missing man wanted on a warrant. When they got inside, they say they found 124 needles, believed to be from the county needle exchange program.

The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?

The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

A new mural at the corner of Jefferson St. Street and Preston Street in downtown Louisville is one of the cities latest instances of vandalism. The mural - located under the I-65 interstate – is nearly 9 ft tall and 30 feet long.

A new mural at the corner of Jefferson St. Street and Preston Street in downtown Louisville is one of the cities latest instances of vandalism. The mural - located under the I-65 interstate – is nearly 9 ft tall and 30 feet long.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville trustees violated the state’s open meetings law by improperly allowing board members to participate by video teleconference, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office ruled Monday.

At issue is the U of L board’s practice of letting trustees attend meetings remotely without first notifying the public, and allowing those members to join in closed, executive sessions to discuss possible lawsuits or personnel actions.

Board members, including Papa John’s founder and chairman John Schnatter, routinely participate via teleconference.

In response to an appeal by The Courier-Journal, the attorney general determined that the U of L board violated the law by allowing those practices. The university is “reviewing the ruling to determine next steps,” spokesman John Karman said in an email.

U of L could challenge the decision by filing a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court.

The newspaper is asking that the board acknowledge the violations; stop letting trustees participate in closed sessions by videoconference; list all closed sessions over the past two years that included board members not physically present; released minutes or recordings of those sessions; and list any actions that were taken after those sessions.

The attorney general’s decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.

“It raises questions about any decision they might have made,” said Jon Fleischaker, a First Amendment attorney who is representing the newspaper. “Anything done in violation of the act is voidable.”

Fleischaker said Kentucky law is clear that video teleconferencing can’t happen in a closed session, “and they did it. Pretty obvious violation of the law. I don’t think it’s a technical violation.”

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.