'Ramsee the Robot' touted as world's newest robot security guard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Colorado-based manufacturer is touting a new security guard that can detect heat, smoke, humidity, gases and motion.

"Ramsee the Robot" was developed to provide cost-effective security. It can send alerts to a monitoring center, which can then dispatch a first responder if needed.

"A robot is never going to show up late," said Justin Davis, vice-president of corporate development for Gamma2 Robotics, the robot's manufacturer. "It's never going to call in sick. It's never going to drink on the job or nap on the job. They are reliable."

And, he says, the robots can do the jobs humans don't want to.

"They're just the dull, the dirty, the dangerous, the repetitive [jobs]," he said. "At 3:00 in the morning, where humans really do not want to be doing this job, that's what the robot has always been developed for, and now we're at a place where it's ready to do that job."

So far, 10 Ramsee Robots have been built. They cost $65,000 with a predicted useful life of three years.

