Gov. Bevin visits Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin visited the Cabinet for Health and Family Services on Feb. 5.

During the visit, Bevin talked about fighting the opioid addiction, adoption and foster care.

The governor also addressed several controversial topics, including a $60,000 buyout for the state's adoption czar and the recent Medicaid work requirement.

Kentucky became the first state to win approval for a work requirement for benefits which Bevin says will become a model for other states.

"There's a dozen other states now that are already interested in replicating the same thing -- or some variation for it -- and I know for a fact that there are several other states that have not even applied but are thing of doing so," Bevin said.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson is leaving to focus on a Congressional bid.

