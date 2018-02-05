10 Louisville Metro Council members signal support of medical ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

10 Louisville Metro Council members signal support of medical marijuana legalization

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten members of Louisville Metro Council have signaled their support of the legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky, according to a news release from the council.

Those 10 council members have signed on as co-sponsors of a resolution urging the Kentucky General Assembly to do just that.

The primary sponsor of the resolution is Council member Bill Hollander. The other co-sponsors are Council members Vicki Aubrey Welch, Barbara Sexton Smith, Angela Leet, Brandon Coan, Pat Mulvihill, Cindi Fowler, Marianne Butler, Scott Reed and President David James.

"Medical cannabis can help many of our constituents," said Hollander, in a statement. "I am pleased that so many of my colleagues agree that we should ask the Kentucky General Assembly to take action to help them."

The resolution urges the Kentucky General Assembly, "to adopt House Bill 166 or any other legislation that would legalize medical cannabis in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and provide for the care, comfort and relief of any Kentuckian who may benefit."

"I have done some research on the use of medical marijuana and found it to be very effective with little or no side effects," said Welch in a statement. "I personally know of an elderly person with head and neck cancer that required surgery, radiation and use of morphine post-operatively at home, which made her drowsy with loss of appetite. After using medical marijuana in place of the morphine, she was alert and back to eating normally."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

