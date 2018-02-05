Home Depot hiring 400 employees at Louisville area locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home improvement giant Home Depot is looking for several hundred employees in the Louisville area.
According to a news release, the company is looking to hire 400 associates.
Positions include cashiers, operations, and online order fulfillment. Permanent part time and seasonal positions are available in stores and distribution facilities.
The company says college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.