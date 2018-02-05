Home Depot hiring 400 employees at Louisville area locations - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Home Depot hiring 400 employees at Louisville area locations

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home improvement giant Home Depot is looking for several hundred employees in the Louisville area.

According to a news release, the company is looking to hire 400 associates.

Positions include cashiers, operations, and online order fulfillment. Permanent part time and seasonal positions are available in stores and distribution facilities.

The company says college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Click here to apply online.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.