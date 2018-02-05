Home Depot hiring 400 employees at Louisville area locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home improvement giant Home Depot is looking for several hundred employees in the Louisville area.

According to a news release, the company is looking to hire 400 associates.

Positions include cashiers, operations, and online order fulfillment. Permanent part time and seasonal positions are available in stores and distribution facilities.

The company says college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Click here to apply online.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.