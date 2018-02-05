MISSING: Jeffersontown Police asking for public's help to find 1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING: Jeffersontown Police asking for public's help to find 16-year-old Jada Underwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Jada Underwood has not been seen since Monday, Jan. 22. She is described as being 5'-4" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and glasses with black, plastic frames.

She was last seen on Blankenbaker Parkway.

Police say she does not have her phone or any other belongings with her.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call 911 immediately. Police ask that she not be approached.

Anyone with any information can also call Jeffersontown Police at (502) 574-0503.

