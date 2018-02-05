Bevin says transition in leadership will not slow down planned changes in Medicaid

Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.

The Senate version, filed by Republican Steve West, aims at creating regulations for medical cannabis’ “cultivation, production, processing, distribution and sale.”

Police went to a home in Lafayette on Tuesday as part of a search for a missing man wanted on a warrant. When they got inside, they say they found 124 needles, believed to be from the county needle exchange program.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.

The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?

A new mural at the corner of Jefferson St. Street and Preston Street in downtown Louisville is one of the cities latest instances of vandalism. The mural - located under the I-65 interstate – is nearly 9 ft tall and 30 feet long.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Former Georgetown Police officer accused of having sex with underage girl

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said the transition in leadership at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services will not slow his plan to dramatically change Medicaid in Kentucky.

Last week, Vickie Yates Brown Glisson resigned as cabinet secretary to run for the 3rd District congressional seat currently held by Democrat John Yarmuth.

Bevin promised the programs launched by Glisson will move forward, including the first-in-the-nation plan to impose a work requirement on some able-bodied Medicaid recipients.

"The cabinet, as it stands, is deep. The bench strength is solid," said Bevin at a news conference surrounded by cabinet staff.

Glisson was the point person in getting federal approval for the so-called 1115 waiver, but Bevin said others are in position to implement it.

"It will continue to move forward just as it was intended to. It involves thousands of people in this cabinet actually doing the work," said Bevin.

Bevin said the change could result in some 95,000 Kentuckians getting off Medicaid over the next five years.

"No. 1, because they don't need it anymore, which is great. Or, No. 2, because they don't want to do anything in exchange for something of value," Bevin said.

But a coalition of progressive religious leaders has launched what they call a "poor people's campaign" to oppose conservative policies, including the governor's changes to Medicaid.

"I don't see this 1115 Medicaid waiver as something good for our state," said Rev. Donald Gillett II, executive director of the Kentucky Council of Churches. "I see it as something that's going to take away this right for all people, and give it back to just the privileged few."

Three groups have joined to file a lawsuit to stop Bevin's Medicaid plan, but Bevin is dismissing the legal challenge.

"This is what outside liberal groups do," said Bevin. "They think they're going to come in and make sport at the expense of Kentucky. Good luck to them. They'll lose."

Bevin also said planned reforms of the foster care system and the effort to fight the opioid epidemic will also continue uninterrupted.

The governor has named Scott Brinkman, the Secretary of his Executive Cabinet, as the interim leader of Health and Family Services.

Bevin said he has "no immediate plan" to appoint a permanent replacement for Glisson.

