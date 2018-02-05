Submissions now being accepted for 7th annual Derby Burger Chall - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Submissions now being accepted for 7th annual Derby Burger Challenge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one of the most sizzling traditions of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Recipes can now be submitted for the 7th annual "Derby Burger Challenge." The contest is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council.

Entries will be accepted online through March 4.

All the burgers must be made of 100 percent beef. Burgers will be judged based on ease of preparation, taste, appearance and creativity.

The winning burger will be showcased during Kroger's Fest-a-Ville and sampled at BeerFest.

The winning chef will be awarded VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, a VIP experience at Waterfront Jam, tickets to BeerFest, a $100 gift certificate to Kroger and a grilling package from the Kentucky Beef Council.

