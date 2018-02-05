LANE | St. Xavier names Kevin Wallace new head football coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kevin Wallace, who has won nearly three-quarters of his games and five state titles at Bowling Green High School, has been named the 19th head football coach at St. Xavier High School.

"We are excited to have Kevin Wallace join our St. X community as the new head coach of the Tiger football program," St. X Athletic Director Alan Donhoff said in a news release. "Kevin has a great track record as one of Kentucky's premier high school football coaches. More importantly, he is a proven leader of the young men he has coached. We look forward to his continued success in both of these areas in our school."

Wallace coached 32 seasons overall between Warren East and Bowling Green with a record of 299-102, the 11th-most career wins in Kentucky high school football history. He's been the head coach with the Purples since 1996, where he's won ten regional titles and state championships in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. That included the second-longest win streak in state history: 48 in a row from 2011-2014.

“I am excited to become a part of the St. X family," Wallace said. "Very few schools have reached the standard of excellence that St. X produces on a yearly basis. To be entrusted to lead the St. X football program is a great responsibility. I look forward to earning the respect of our players, coaches, teachers, administrators, and supporters as I become a part of the best academic and athletic tradition in Kentucky.”

