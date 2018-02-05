Sensitive government documents found in back pocket of commercia - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sensitive government documents found in back pocket of commercial airplane seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discovery on an airplane is raising eyebrows.

Someone found sensitive government documents detailing anti-terrorism preparations for last night's Super Bowl. That included 78 pages of documents from the Department of Homeland Security that were found in the back pocket of a commercial airplane seat.

The report is based on exercises that simulated an anthrax attack at the Super Bowl. It listed what worked well and what didn't.

Travel documents from a senior manager at Homeland Security were also found, but calls to the man were not returned.

"It is obviously significant that these were left behind," said Juliette Kayyem, former assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. "One, it shows sort of casualness about the safety and security that we're promising our state and local partners when we do these exercises and training. Secondly, who knows who else could have picked this up?"

The Department of Homeland Security says exercises like the one outlined are designed to fix any problems. It would not comment on who might have left the documents, saying it's a personnel matter.

