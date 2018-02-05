Second man shot by LMPD narcotics detective dies at University Hospital

Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.

The Senate version, filed by Republican Steve West, aims at creating regulations for medical cannabis’ “cultivation, production, processing, distribution and sale.”

Police went to a home in Lafayette on Tuesday as part of a search for a missing man wanted on a warrant. When they got inside, they say they found 124 needles, believed to be from the county needle exchange program.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.

The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?

A new mural at the corner of Jefferson St. Street and Preston Street in downtown Louisville is one of the cities latest instances of vandalism. The mural - located under the I-65 interstate – is nearly 9 ft tall and 30 feet long.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Det. Bradley Woolridge returned fire after the suspect shot Hyche, and hit the suspect, identified Friday as 32-year-old Alexander Simpson, killing him.

LMPD Det. Darrell Hyche was hit when an "armed suspect" shot at him after a traffic stop during a narcotics investigation Thursday afternoon near Bardstown Road.

Investigators at the scene of a shooting in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Feb. 1, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second victim in the shooting involving two LMPD narcotics detectives last week has died.

Billy Ray Riggs, Jr., 38, died at University Hospital on Saturday of a gunshot wound. Riggs, Alexander Sampson, Mark Alan Reisner and Roger Dale Goodman were in a truck that was pulled over by Det. Darrell Hyche and Det. Bradley Woolridge on Thursday near Carey Avenue and Bardstown Road in Buechel.

Hyche was shot in the head when an "armed suspect," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said, opened fire. Woolridge returned fire and hit Simpson, killing him. Riggs was transported to University Hospital and died two days later.

Simpson had a warrant for his arrest from May for allegedly violating his probation from a 2016 conviction for burglary and criminal possession of a forged instrument. Riggs also had a warrant out for his arrest, also for allegedly violating his probation. He was convicted in Hardin County in 2014 on charges of meth possession and tampering with evidence.

LMPD normally releases body camera video in the aftermath of police shootings, but Conrad said none exists in this case, because both detectives were conducting a "plain-clothes investigation."

