Louisville man arrested in Florida in connection with crash that - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested in Florida in connection with crash that injured 3 kids at local playground

Posted: Updated:
William Osborne William Osborne
LMPD said Osborne was driving his Ford pickup truck northbound on Oleanda Court when they lost control for unknown reasons, hitting three children and playground equipment. LMPD said Osborne was driving his Ford pickup truck northbound on Oleanda Court when they lost control for unknown reasons, hitting three children and playground equipment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in Florida on Monday morning on several counts in connection with a crash that hurt three kids at Williams Harrison Park in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

William Osborne fled to Indiana and then to Fort Myers, Florida, after being indicted on charges of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, assault and DUI.

On Jan. 20, LMPD said Osborne was driving his Ford pickup truck northbound on Oleanda Court when they lost control for unknown reasons, hitting three children and playground equipment.

Osborne will remain in Florida until he's extradited back to Louisville.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.