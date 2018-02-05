Louisville man arrested and charged with robbing bank on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested a man accused of robbing the Stock Yards Bank on Poplar Level Road.
Gene Collins, 51, was arrested Monday after LMPD said he robbed the bank at 4016 Poplar Level Road in the Camp Taylor neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 30. No one was injured in the robbery.
Collins is charged with .
