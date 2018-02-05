Louisville woman reunites man with class ring he lost 20 years ago

Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.

The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?

A second man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon by an LMPD narcotics detective.

Ericka Fouch was charged in September after results from a toxicology test indicated the presence of drugs in her system.

A new mural at the corner of Jefferson St. Street and Preston Street in downtown Louisville is one of the cities latest instances of vandalism. The mural - located under the I-65 interstate – is nearly 9 ft tall and 30 feet long.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since October, Allison Ray has been holding on to a high school class ring she found while walking along North Hite Avenue in the Clifton Heights neighborhood in Louisville.

“I picked it up and looked at it and took it home and washed it off and started the search,” said Ray, who doesn't live far from where the ring was found.

The New Albany High School men’s ring had “1989” and a baseball player on one side and the name “Troy” and the school’s mascot on the other. But it was three initials inscribed that helped Ray with her next move.

Ray contacted the New Albany Public Library and its Stuart Barth Wrege Indiana History Room, which located a 1989 New Albany High School yearbook.

“The initials were T.T.W., and I had a couple of choices and narrowed it down and reached out to see if it was, in fact, the same person and he was missing it,” Ray said.

The first person she contacted on Facebook said he was not missing a ring. The second person, however, was and thought Ray was pulling a prank on her. A man named Troy Wright described the ring, and it was exactly what Ray had found in October along the road.

So on Monday afternoon, Ray met up with Wright and reunited him with his ring.

“I just considered it something lost, and you would never see again,” Wright said, adding that he last saw the ring in 1997 on his dresser.

He assumed he had either lost it or it was stolen.

Wright said it’s hard to describe what it feels like to have such an important piece of his life back in his hands and that a complete stranger never stopped making sure that would happen

“It’s something you don’t really see anymore," Wright said. "I am really appreciative for it. It’s going home and probably sit by my diploma.”

