All clear given after a man 'flashed a gun' at someone on IU Southeast campus in New Albany

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.More >>
According to Indiana State Police, a trooper drove up on the wreck around 4 a.m. on I-70 near Holt Road.More >>
A new mural at the corner of Jefferson St. Street and Preston Street in downtown Louisville is one of the cities latest instances of vandalism. The mural - located under the I-65 interstate – is nearly 9 ft tall and 30 feet long.More >>
Ericka Fouch was charged in September after results from a toxicology test indicated the presence of drugs in her system.More >>
A second man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon by an LMPD narcotics detective.More >>
The top three spots in the AP college basketball poll are solid -- Villanova, Virginia and Purdue. But what team is No. 4 and in line for the final Number One seed?More >>
A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing another teen in south Louisville last week.More >>
Hammond was found guilty of wanton murder and facilitation to murder as well as retaliation and unlawful imprisonment.More >>
