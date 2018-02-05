All clear given after a man 'flashed a gun' at someone on IU Sou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All clear given after a man 'flashed a gun' at someone on IU Southeast campus in New Albany

Posted: Updated:
IU Southeast IU Southeast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The all clear has been given after police responded to the IU Southeast campus in New Albany on reports of man with a handgun.

The university tweeted a warning to students around 10:15 p.m. Monday, describing the man as a 5-foot-8-inch black male wearing a black jacket, white tank top, light colored jeans, black shorts and a white belt. 

Officers searched the campus and said a man "flashed a gun" at someone near the Athletics Building, but they said around 10:45 p.m. that the man had left campus. Police said he the man is from Louisville and isn't an IUS student.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.