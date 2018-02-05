LANE | Indiana ends losing streak at Rutgers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A losing streak had to end in New Jersey. The Indiana Hoosiers made sure it was theirs as they jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back at Rutgers, prevailing 65-43.

IU had lost four straight coming into the game. The Hoosiers extended Rutgers losing skid to six.

Indiana (13-12. 6-7) hit four early threes and led 14-3. The lead was 26-16 at halftime. IU was led by Juwan Morgan with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Robert Johnson scored 19. They shot just 43.6 percent from the field but made 9-of-20 threes. Rutgers (12-14, 2-11) hit only 24 percent from the field and 4-of-14 threes.

The Hoosiers host Minnesota Friday at 7:30 pm.

