LANE | Indiana ends losing streak at Rutgers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A losing streak had to end in New Jersey.  The Indiana Hoosiers made sure it was theirs as they jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back at Rutgers, prevailing 65-43.

IU had lost four straight coming into the game.  The Hoosiers extended Rutgers losing skid to six.  

Indiana (13-12. 6-7) hit four early threes and led 14-3.  The lead was 26-16 at halftime.  IU was led by Juwan Morgan with 23 points and 8 rebounds.  Robert Johnson scored 19.  They shot just 43.6 percent from the field but made 9-of-20 threes.  Rutgers (12-14, 2-11)  hit only 24 percent from the field and 4-of-14 threes.

The Hoosiers host Minnesota Friday at 7:30 pm.

