McDonald's french fries could lead to cure for baldness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A new study says McDonald's french fries could be more than just a cure for hunger.

A Japanese research team eliminated baldness in mice using an ingredient from the fries. The chemical is dimethylpolysiloxane - a silicone used to prevent splashing.

Researchers at Japan's Yokohama National University say it successfully grew "hair follicle germs" in mice, with new hairs eventually sprouting in those areas.

It hasn't been tested on humans just yet, but the team calls this is a "promising" development. Professor Junji Fukuda saying the discovery could potentially help reverse male pattern baldness.

