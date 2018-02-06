Flu kills 12 people in Louisville so far this year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Flu kills 12 people in Louisville so far this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The flu has now killed 12 people in Louisville this year.

Doctors say the H3N2 strain is very dangerous, and not just for those in high-risk categories, but to those who are generally healthy.

At least four Kentucky deaths have involved children.

More than 100 people have died in Kentucky from the flu this year, up from 76 last year.

