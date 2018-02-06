Jeffersonville 1 of 5 US cities to receive improvement grant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville 1 of 5 US cities to receive improvement grant

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville is one of five cities in the country to win a grant that will be used toward improvement. 

The American Institute of Architects awarded the city $180,000.

The city will use the money to make improvements on Court Avenue.

Designers will spend three days this fall touring the area and talking to business and community leaders. The designers will then create a revitalization plan.

City leaders say the changes will complement other projects in the district.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.