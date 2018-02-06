President Trump tweets about Indianapolis Colts player killed by suspected drunk driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump expressed his thoughts on social media about Edwin Jackson, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker who died early Sunday morning, after he and another man were hit by a suspected drunk driver authorities say was in the U.S. illegally.
On Tuesday morning, President Trump posted the following on his Twitter account:
So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018
My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018
Indiana State Police say the other man killed in the accident was 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Officials say both men died when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-70 in Indianapolis.
Police say the man suspected of hitting the pair, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, was in the country illegally. According to police, Orrego-Savala had previously been deported twice in 2007 and again in 2009. Officials say he was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales and he is a citizen of Guatemala.
Indiana State Police are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala. He is being held at the Marion County Jail. Police say criminal charges are pending.
Related:
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.