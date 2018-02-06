President Trump tweets about Indianapolis Colts player killed by - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump tweets about Indianapolis Colts player killed by suspected drunk driver

Posted: Updated:
Manuel Orrego-Savala (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Manuel Orrego-Savala (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump expressed his thoughts on social media about Edwin Jackson, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker who died early Sunday morning, after he and another man were hit by a suspected drunk driver authorities say was in the U.S. illegally.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump posted the following on his Twitter account:

Indiana State Police say the other man killed in the accident was 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Officials say both men died when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-70 in Indianapolis.

Police say the man suspected of hitting the pair, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, was in the country illegally. According to police, Orrego-Savala had previously been deported twice in 2007 and again in 2009. Officials say he was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales and he is a citizen of Guatemala.

Indiana State Police are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala. He is being held at the Marion County Jail. Police say criminal charges are pending.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.