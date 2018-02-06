President Trump tweets about Indianapolis Colts player killed by suspected drunk driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump expressed his thoughts on social media about Edwin Jackson, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker who died early Sunday morning, after he and another man were hit by a suspected drunk driver authorities say was in the U.S. illegally.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump posted the following on his Twitter account:

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Indiana State Police say the other man killed in the accident was 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Officials say both men died when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-70 in Indianapolis.

Police say the man suspected of hitting the pair, 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala, was in the country illegally. According to police, Orrego-Savala had previously been deported twice in 2007 and again in 2009. Officials say he was using the alias Alex Cabrera Gonsales and he is a citizen of Guatemala.

Indiana State Police are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala. He is being held at the Marion County Jail. Police say criminal charges are pending.

