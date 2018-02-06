Fugitive accused of capital murder in Tennessee arrested by Louisville police at traffic stop

A second man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon by an LMPD narcotics detective.More >>
The school district says based on what they discovered, they don't believe the student invovled planned to hurt anyone.More >>
It started when the sheriff's office received a tip about a reckless driver.More >>
News outlets report that the victim featured in the video has been located and is safe.More >>
Police in Jennings Count, Indiana arrested a man late Monday night after he allegedly hit his fiance with a gun before firing numerous shots inside their home with two children inside.More >>
"A very violent and dangerous fugitive is off our streets because he chose not to obey the speed limit!" Louisville Metro Police wrote in the release.More >>
LMPD arrested a man accused of robbing the Stock Yards Bank on Poplar Level Road.More >>
Police say a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Charles Roberson Jr. on charges of murder and wanton endangerment.More >>
