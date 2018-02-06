Fugitive accused of capital murder in Tennessee arrested by Louisville police at traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who was wanted for capital murder out of Tennessee.

According to an arrest report, 25-year-old Charles T. Gray was arrested just before 11 a.m. on Monday at a traffic stop in the westbound lanes of I-264, near the Preston Highway exit. He was allegedly driving in the fast lane at "a high rate of speed." Police say he did not have a valid driver's license or proof of insurance. His tags and vehicle registration were also expired.

But police say the biggest discovery came when they found that Gray was wanted out of Tennessee for capital murder. According to the news release, Gray is accused of shooting his girlfriend five times in the woods in Tennessee.

Police say when he left her, she was paralyzed -- but at the time, still alive. She died later, and police say Gray has been on the run ever since.

"A very violent and dangerous fugitive is off our streets because he chose not to obey the speed limit!" Louisville Metro Police wrote in the release.

Gray was arrested on the fugitive warrant. He's also charged with speeding 16 miles over the limit, driving without a valid operator's license, failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and not having proper vehicle registration.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.