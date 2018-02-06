Police in Jennings County, Ind. say man assaulted wife, fired sh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Jennings County, Ind. say man assaulted wife, fired shots with children present

Ryan Goote (source: Jennings County Sheriff's Office via Facebook) Ryan Goote (source: Jennings County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jennings County, Indiana arrested a North Vernon man late Monday night after he allegedly hit his fiance with a gun before firing numerous shots inside their home with two children inside. 

According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the victim called 911 around 11 o'clock Feb. 5 to report that 35-year-old Ryan Goote had assaulted her and was shooting a gun inside the home on County Road 250 E. in the Vernon Township. 

Police say the victim was able to get out of the home with her two children -- ages 7 and 13 -- and called 911 as she was driving to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responding to the call waited outside near the home to see if Goote left in a vehicle. Goote was spotted leaving the residence a short time later. Police followed Goote, pulled him over in front of the sheriff's office and arrested him without incident. 

Goote is now facing several charges, including criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and 
domestic battery. 

He was taken to the Jennings County Jail. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

