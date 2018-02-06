Forecastle announces daily lineups; single-day tickets go on sale Feb. 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know when various performers will take the stage at this year's Forecastle Festival.
The three-day celebration is set for July 13-15 at Waterfront Park.
Starting Feb. 8, a limited number of single day General Admission tickets will be available starting at only $69.50. Single day VIP tickets, as well as the newly-introduced Yacht Club ticket option, will also be available to single day buyers.
General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP weekend passes are currently available at ForecastleFest.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. Prices start at $169.50, plus fees.
Payment plan options are available. Visit ForecastleFest.com for more details.
A complete breakdown of the musical lineup appears below:
Friday, July 13
Modest Mouse
Father John Misty
Vance Joy
Kurt Vile & The Violators
Louis the Child
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Lucero
AJR
I'm With Her
Teddy Abrams and Friends
Jai Wolf
Berhana
Devon Gilfillian
Arlie
Flagship
Saturday, July 14
Chris Stapleton
Houndmouth
The War on Drugs
Jimmy Eat World
T-Pain
Jenny Lewis
Margo Price
Hippie Sabotage
PVRIS
Hiss Golden Messenger
Westside Gunn + Conway
Morgan Saint
The Spencer Lee Band
Brent Cobb
Biyo
Sunday, July 15
Arcade Fire
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Courtney Barnett
NF
Vic Mensa
Oh Wonder
Punch Brothers
White Reaper
Quinn XCII
Khruangbin
Tyminski
Colony House
SAINt JHN
Ron Gallo
Matt Maeson
