Forecastle announces daily lineups; single-day tickets go on sale Feb. 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know when various performers will take the stage at this year's Forecastle Festival.

The three-day celebration is set for July 13-15 at Waterfront Park.

Starting Feb. 8, a limited number of single day General Admission tickets will be available starting at only $69.50. Single day VIP tickets, as well as the newly-introduced Yacht Club ticket option, will also be available to single day buyers.

General Admission, Yacht Club and VIP weekend passes are currently available at ForecastleFest.com and all Ticketmaster outlets. Prices start at $169.50, plus fees.

Payment plan options are available. Visit ForecastleFest.com for more details.

A complete breakdown of the musical lineup appears below:

Friday, July 13

Modest Mouse

Father John Misty

Vance Joy

Kurt Vile & The Violators

Louis the Child

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Lucero

AJR

I'm With Her

Teddy Abrams and Friends

Jai Wolf

Berhana

Devon Gilfillian

Arlie

Flagship

Saturday, July 14

Chris Stapleton

Houndmouth

The War on Drugs

Jimmy Eat World

T-Pain

Jenny Lewis

Margo Price

Hippie Sabotage

PVRIS

Hiss Golden Messenger

Westside Gunn + Conway

Morgan Saint

The Spencer Lee Band

Brent Cobb

Biyo

Sunday, July 15

Arcade Fire

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Courtney Barnett

NF

Vic Mensa

Oh Wonder

Punch Brothers

White Reaper

Quinn XCII

Khruangbin

Tyminski

Colony House

SAINt JHN

Ron Gallo

Matt Maeson

