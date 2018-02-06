Indiana township merger bill fails without legislative vote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A proposal that would have forced government mergers on about 300 small Indiana townships has died in the Legislature without a vote.

The bill wasn't called for a vote by Monday night's deadline for the Indiana House to act on it for this year's legislative session. Republican leaders had backed the proposal, but House Speaker Brian Bosma says it didn't have enough support among GOP legislators from rural districts.

The plan would have required consolidation by townships with fewer than 1,200 residents.

Advocates of township consolidation said it would lead to cost savings and better services in areas with few residents.

Township supporters argue that it is the level of government closest to the people and question whether focusing only on the smallest townships would result in much savings.



