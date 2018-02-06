Four Roses Flower Hour helps the American Heart Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Four Roses Bourbon will host the 11th Annual Louisville Four Roses Flower Hour.

It's a special Valentine's Day shopping and bourbon tasting event at Nanz & Kraft Florists benefiting the American Heart Association. It's on Friday, February 9, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Four Roses Flower Hour provides an opportunity to take care of last-minute Valentine's Day gifts while sipping Four Roses Bourbon and enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres and live jazz entertainment.

Four Roses Bourbon Master Distiller Brent Elliott will make an appearance.

The first 100 guests to arrive will receive a special complimentary gift.

Nanz & Kraft has prepared a "Go Red for Women" flower arrangement, available for purchase during the entire month of February. For each arrangement purchased, $10 will go to the American Heart Association.

The event will also feature a silent auction with an array of specialty items from Four Roses Bourbon, Nanz & Kraft and more.

Cost is $10 suggestion at the door (cash only). Last year, the event raised nearly $4,000 for the American Heart Association. All proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association.

