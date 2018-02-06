Police arrest Alabama man accused of circulating child porn vide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest Alabama man accused of circulating child porn video on Facebook

Posted: Updated:
The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult. The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities in Alabama have identified the suspect and the victim in a child porn video being shared around the world.

News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against 44-year-old Germaine Moore of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's wife has been detained and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

Copyright 2018 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.