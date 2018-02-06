Police arrest Alabama man accused of circulating child porn video on Facebook

A New Albany man now has his high school class ring back two decades after he lost it, and it was found in a pretty unusual spot.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man, 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, died after they were hit early Sunday morning on I-70 in Indianapolis.

Eric Crawford takes a closer look at Louisville's loss to Syracuse Monday night.

Louisville's Ray Spalding looks for the ball in the second half of Louisville's loss to Syracuse on Monday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Taking a closer look at Louisville's home loss to Syracuse

During 2016 and 2017 alone, six cases were substantiated and led to employees’ leaving their jobs, according to reports obtained through a public records request.

At least 5 employees of Louisville's juvenile jail have violated sexual misconduct policies since 2016, records show

A second man has died after being shot Thursday afternoon by an LMPD narcotics detective.

Second man shot by LMPD narcotics detective dies at University Hospital

The all clear has been given after police responded to the IU Southeast campus in New Albany on reports of man with a handgun Monday night.

All clear given after a man 'flashed a gun' at someone on IU Southeast campus in New Albany

Authorities say he met her at a traffic stop -- and their relationship involved gifts, nude images and sex.

Former Georgetown Police officer accused of having sex with underage girl

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim shared his thoughts on coaching at post-Rick Pitino Louisville, and the job David Padgett is doing as Cardinals' coach after his team earned a 78-73 win in Louisville on Monday.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities in Alabama have identified the suspect and the victim in a child porn video being shared around the world.

News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against 44-year-old Germaine Moore of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's wife has been detained and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.

Copyright 2018 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.